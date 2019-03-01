St. Louis falls 64-60 in Division II state title game

ALEXANDRIA, LA (KPLC) - After leading for most of the game, the Saints fall in heartbreaking fashion to Lee Magnet in the LHSAA Division II State Championship.
St. Louis took a five-point lead heading into the break after a made three-pointer by Torey Washington.
However, it was the third quarter that gave the Saints problems. St. Louis extended their lead to eight points, but then Lee Magnet took a 46-42 lead heading into the fourth.
St. Louis fought back, tying the game up at 60 with 1:23 left to play. But, Lee Magnet’s Diamond Hunter came through with a big steal and finish on the other end to put the lady patriots up 62-60 with just 39 seconds left to play.
St. Louis couldn’t make anything happen offensively on their next possession, causing them to foul the Lady Patriots in double bonus. Lee Magnet made both free throws and went onto win the game, 64-60.
Alexandria Goodly led the Saints with 17 points and eight assists.
