Sports Person of the Week - Mirjam Posthuma

REEVES, LA (KPLC) - “Once coach Dronet came here he set a new standard for everybody and he pushed us harder and it was like, 'Wow, we actually have a chance,” said Reeves forward Marcee Breaux.
From the day Mark Dronet stepped foot in Reeves, he’s been on a mission.
“I wanted to be the next Fairview, Dronet said. "I said to myself, ‘Why not make the big time in Reeves?’ You go around looking for all these big-time jobs, no, let’s make it big time in Reeves.”
And now in just his second season with the Lady Raiders, he’s guided the school to their first state championship game in 45 years with an unorthodox lineup.
A pair of eighth graders serve as starters for the Lady Raiders. Faith Cauthron controls the middle at center and Maddi Ford runs the show at point guard.
“It’s an honor to be an eighth grader and start on a varsity team,” said Ford. “It’s just a big role to play.”
Along with the young talent, Mirjam Posthuma adds to the interesting lineup. After playing just one year of basketball in her home country of the Netherlands, the senior made the move across the pond to join the Lady Raiders. And after a rocky start, Posthuma adjusted well and is more comfortable in her Louisiana home.
“They’ve always accepted me as one of their own and I love these people," said Posthuma. "I come from a big town and coming to such a small place with so many loving people has been great. These people are just amazing, they accepted me like one of their own and I feel like I’m a part of this community.”
“We’re mean on the court but we have some nice kids here," Dronet added. "They were really excited to meet her and become friends with her and go through this journey together. It’s been a good experience for everybody, she’s basically like a sister. Here in Reeves we’ve all accepted her, she might even get the key to the city before she leaves.”
