LCCP wide receiver Solomon Lewis gets Miami offer

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The LCCP Trailblazers continue to live up to their name. Over the last year, the Blazers have seen their first district title, playoff win and football signee. On Friday, more history was made as as wide receiver Solomon Lewis became the first Blazer to receive a Power Five offer.
Lewis announced on Twitter that the Hurricanes and new coach Manny Diaz have extended a scholarship to the 2021 prospect. It’s Lewis’ first college offer.
KPLC sources said Miami receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield told Lewis the Canes offered him because they view the LCCP product as “special.”
Lewis came on the local scene as a sophomore a year ago catching 36 passes for 562 yards. His six receiving scores were good for second on the team. Lewis showed his position flexibility as well, serving as a returner with 101 kick return yards and a touchdown and coming up with a 45-yard pick-six on defense.
