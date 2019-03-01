First Alert Forecast: Rainy weekend ahead of a cool down next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of this evening expect mostly cloudy skies with only a small chance for rain as temperatures cool only a couple of degrees. The rain chance remains small overnight into tomorrow morning with most of that shower activity staying to our south.
Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies again with a limited rain chance through the first half of the day with temperatures gradually warming to the mid 70s by the afternoon. Rain chances do begin to increase through the evening hours with hit or miss showers possible and temperatures dropping into the mid 60s overnight.
That’s when our next cold front approaches the area increasing rain chances all day on Sunday with the majority of the heavier rain moving through during the main part of the afternoon. With so many Mardi Gras events scheduled on Sunday we have declared a First Alert weather day! These storms are not expected to be severe but we could see lots of lightning and thunder through the afternoon as this cold front progresses from northwest to southeast.
After the cold front passes through expect a gradual clearing of the clouds with temperatures dropping! Overnight Sunday into Lundi Gras temperatures are in the low 40s with us barely warming through the afternoon reaching 50 degrees as the high. We’ll see partly cloudy skies through the afternoon, but that’s not going to help the temperature as winds are out of the north at a slight breeze keeping us cold.
Much of the same into Mardi Gras day with temperatures around the 50 degree mark once again. I am expecting more sunshine into Mardi Gras day, but it’ll still be chilly and you’ll definitely want to grab the jacket.
The forecast looks decent through mid-week with clear skies and temperatures gradually warming.
