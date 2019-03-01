FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy doldrums continue; storms round out the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are a bit cooler thanks to a stalled front that managed to move all the way through and south of the coastline overnight. This was the same front that divided temperatures from the 50s through the 70s across our viewing area, and as I told you would make for a challenging temperature forecast which proved to be correct. Temperatures this morning are cool enough for a jacket as you head out the door and will slowly warm up through the 50s and into the 60s for highs this afternoon.
The general lack of sunshine will keep a slightly cooler feel than yesterday, but rain looks less likely today to affect the parade roll times as temperatures take a dip into the lower 60s after sunset. A damp feel will remain in the air and there could be some fog trying to develop through the evening, but all in all our forecast could be much worse!
Saturday will start off in the upper 50s but temperatures take a turn toward the warmer side again as this front lifts back over the area and sends temperatures climbing well into the 70s by afternoon. A few stray showers look to be possible by the afternoon or evening, but those don’t look to have much affect on parades tomorrow as they should be fine! You won’t need the coats though as the spring feel overtakes the area once again, if only briefly.
By Sunday, a very strong cold front will march through the area, no pun intended, and produce a heavy round of rain and thunderstorms that will likely move through by late-morning and through the afternoon hours, depending on the exact speed, and could bring some strong to severe storms in it’s path. Any parade scheduled for Sunday may be in jeopardy of cancelation as these storms won’t be something to mess around with due to the lightning, wind and heavy rain threat. Once the front moves through, temperatures will tumble quickly out of the 70s and into the 30s by Monday morning for lows.
The front is good for us though in that it sets up a pathway for clearing conditions early next week as Monday is shaping up to be a blustery and colder day with some lingering clouds and temperatures that will likely not warm up out of the 40s all day. Tuesday won’t be much warmer, but it will come with a lot more sunshine. Highs for Mardi Gras will average out in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows at night will be at or near freezing!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
