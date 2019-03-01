FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy doldrums continue; storms round out the weekend

By Sunday, a very strong cold front will march through the area, no pun intended, and produce a heavy round of rain and thunderstorms that will likely move through by late-morning and through the afternoon hours, depending on the exact speed, and could bring some strong to severe storms in it’s path. Any parade scheduled for Sunday may be in jeopardy of cancelation as these storms won’t be something to mess around with due to the lightning, wind and heavy rain threat. Once the front moves through, temperatures will tumble quickly out of the 70s and into the 30s by Monday morning for lows.