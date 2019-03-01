Drake Quibodeaux made honorary soldier at Fort Polk

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On Friday, Drake Quibodeaux was sworn in as Sgt. Major at Fort Polk.
Eleven months ago, 8-year-old Drake Quibodeaux was diagnosed with a highly aggressive brain tumor.
It’s called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, and it’s nearly impossible to treat.
“Five percent of kids survive to twelve months, and only less than one percent survive to 24 months. And in 10 days we’re at 12 months," Danielle Quibodeaux, Drake’s mom.
Since his diagnosis, the Quibodeaux family has been determined not to take a single second for granted.
“It’s amazing, my husband was stationed here for 5.5 years, so he gets to make memories with his son and relive his own memories," Danielle said.
It’s memories that he’ll be able to hold on to forever, of his son following in his footsteps.
“It means a lot,” Christopher Quibodeaux, Drake’s dad, said. “This is something I’ll be able to cherish. As you know, things go along, this means a lot.”
The day was filled with everything Drake was hoping for, from a police escort, to a demonstration by the Special Reaction Team, to a swearing in ceremony.
The family said it’s days like this that give them the courage to face tomorrow.
“We’re not going to live life in a box. We’re going to live life to the fullest, keep on moving," Christopher said.
It’s that determination that makes Drake a soldier not just in name, but in spirit.
