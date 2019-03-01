Development along riverside causes controversy

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Last week, the Lake Charles City Council voted 4 to 3; approving a conditional use permit for a marine and construction on and off loading facility at an area along the Calcasieu River, just off of Enterprise Boulevard and Gieffers Street.
Craig Marks, president of the Lake Charles North Development Authority said while there was no wrongdoing associated with council’s decision. He’s upset the public’s input was ignored.
“It was shocking to us because anytime you have a 4 to 1 vote by the zoning board and the Lake Charles North Redeveloping Authority, as well as the community rejecting the rezoning, and the City Council still goes 4 to 3 in favor to vote to rezone, it can be kind of shocking I guess is a safe word for it,” Marks said.
“You know, normally we try to follow the recommendation of the zoning commission," Stuart Weatherford, City Councilmember for District E, said. "In this instance, all along the river there are multiple properties there that uses are very comparable to this use and actually Mr. McCain’s use is least impactful of those uses.”
Marks said while he supports businesses calling North Lake Charles home, he would have liked to see something that boosted the economy and the quality of life for residents, like grocery and shopping stores.
“Our properties over there, we have the potential for it," Marks said. “But if we don’t take steps as a city to make sure all areas of the city are prospering in a way that promotes family life and a different quality of life then we are defeating the purpose. I believe North Lake Charles is treated differently than all other areas of Lake Charles. And I’m not saying to criticize one side or the other. You know, it’s obvious there is some booming businesses in South Lake Charles. But I believe those things went to South Lake Charles because they were directed that way.”
“He is certainly entitled to his opinion, I think our decisions are based upon the types of development in that immediate area," Weatherford said. "But we treat all areas of the city the same.”
