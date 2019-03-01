Children’s Parade start time changed

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Children’s Parade in Lake Charles has changed its start time to 5 p.m.
According to Rebecca Moss with SWLA Mardi Gras the parade will still be this Sunday, March 3, 2019, but will be starting a little later due to predicted weather.
The parade will depart Bord du Lac Drive and head north on Lakeshore Drive, turn east onto Pine Street before continuing south down Ryan Street to Sale Road. Bord du Lac Drive, portions of Lakeshore Drive, Pine Street and Ryan Street will be closed to vehicular traffic during the parade.
You can find a list of parades in the area along with their start times and routes here.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.