Cameron Jetty Pier closing in preparation for Calcasieu Pass LNG facility

CAMERON, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Police Jury has announced that the Cameron Jetty Pier is closing in preparation for Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility.
The fishing pier will close at the end of the day Friday, March 8. The southern end of Davis Road (Parish Road 3143) will close to the public and become private at 6 a.m. Saturday, March 9, which will affect about 1.4 miles of current roadway. Because of the road closure, the Cameron Boat Launch will close.
The Jetty Pier will no longer accept reservations for RVs, and RVs will no longer be allowed at the facility.
The police jury says it is working on a temporary location for a boat launch.
“We apologize for any inconvenience, but this is necessary for our parish to move forward."
Calcasieu Pass LNG received approval from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last month.
The LNG facility is to be built where the Calcasieu Ship Channel meets the Gulf of Mexico.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.