Calcasieu Parish Animal services hosting rabies clinic

By Tresia Bowles | March 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 12:00 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center is hosting two drive-thru rabies clinics in March, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The clinic with be held on the following dates:

  • Saturday, Mar. 16 at the West Cal Arena Parking Lot from 7 a.m. to noon
  • Saturday, Mar. 30 at the Burton Coliseum Parking Lot from 7 a.m. to noon

Spayed or neutered animals will be $8, and unaltered animals will be $10, cash or check only. Micro-chipping will also be available for $12.

Rabies Clinic Flyer (Source: Calcasieu Police Jury)

