Calcasieu Parish Animal services hosting rabies clinic

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center is hosting two drive-thru rabies clinics in March, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
The clinic with be held on the following dates:
- Saturday, Mar. 16 at the West Cal Arena Parking Lot from 7 a.m. to noon
- Saturday, Mar. 30 at the Burton Coliseum Parking Lot from 7 a.m. to noon
Spayed or neutered animals will be $8, and unaltered animals will be $10, cash or check only. Micro-chipping will also be available for $12.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.