Beginner’s Guide to Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With all the parades and crowds that will be making their way through the area in the next few days its easy to forget to be safe during all the excitement.
If you’re new to the area or just haven’t been to a Mardi Gras parade in a while we’ve put together a few tips and reminders to keep in mind as you line the streets.
- With so many people heading to the parade it can be hard to find a place to park. But don’t be in so much of a rush that you just park anywhere.
- Don’t block a home’s driveway if you’re parking near someone’s house.
- Don’t block intersections.
- Pay attention to signs as you drive to the parade route.
- Drive slowly and be on the look out for crossing pedestrians.
- Don’t park on private property without permission.
- Use crosswalks whenever possible.
- Look both ways a few times before crossing the street.
- Keep track of any children to make sure they cross the street with you.
- Ask permission from an officer to cross the street along the parade route once its been blocked off.
- If you get separated from a child find a police officer immediately.
- Do not jump over police barricades.
- Do not run along the parade route to follow the floats or bands.
- Do not throw beads or anything else back at the floats.
- Stay on off the street.
- If possible try not to bring a purse to the parade.
- Put personal items or any money in your front pockets.
- Bring cash if you are planning to by anything from street vendors.
If you have any health problems carry some kind of pertinent medical information with you in case you have a problem. This will help any paramedics analyze what’s wrong faster.
And most importantly: DO NOT go into the street to pick things up. Many of the trucks pulling the floats will not be able to see you or any children that run into the street along the parade route.
