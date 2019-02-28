Voice contestant Gyth Rigdon to appear on Sunrise Friday morning

Gyth is no stranger to hard work after growing up on his family’s racehorse farm in Singer. He says he found his musical calling at 15, when he joined the family campfire jam session. At 17, his father booked him a three-hour show at a biker bar - and he has been playing gigs there ever since. Gyth took his show on the road for a few years and came back a hometown hero after sharing the stage with artists such as Jake Owen and Gary Allen.