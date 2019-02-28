Voice contestant Gyth Rigdon to appear on Sunrise Friday morning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana musician Gyth Rigdon is living his dream.
Gyth joined Team Blake on NBC’s hit music competition, The Voice, after his performance of “Drift Away” earned him a three-chair turn and the first block of season 16.
Gyth hopes “The Voice” will help launch his music career to the next level. We’ll be able to hear all about his journey and what it’s like to work with country superstar Blake Shelton in a live interview on 7News Sunrise Friday morning. Gyth will join John Bridges and Shelby Trahan during the 6:30 half hour.
Gyth is no stranger to hard work after growing up on his family’s racehorse farm in Singer. He says he found his musical calling at 15, when he joined the family campfire jam session. At 17, his father booked him a three-hour show at a biker bar - and he has been playing gigs there ever since. Gyth took his show on the road for a few years and came back a hometown hero after sharing the stage with artists such as Jake Owen and Gary Allen.
