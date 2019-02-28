SWLA Arrest Reports - Feb. 25, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 25, 2019.
Maxie Ray Parks Jr., 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Philip Craig David, 59, Westlake: Forgery. Bond: $1,000.
Jerry Eugene Bullock, 49, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery with strangulation.
Catlin Carl Richard, 32, Sulphur: Possession of Schedule II drug.
Brandon Scott Cormier, 37, Lake Charles: 2 counts contempt of court.
Sammy Celestine, 38, Kinder: Contempt of court.
Neilson Charles Lovejoy, 40, Ragley: Contempt of court.
Charles Lee Fontenot, 36, Ragley: Aggravated crime against nature, instate detainer.
Crystal Dawn Fontenot, 25, Vinton: Simple battery. Bond: $500.
Agustin Soriano-Ortega, 30, Pine Prairie: Federal detainer.
Rigoberto Martinez-Marquez, 43, Mexico City, Mexico: Federal detainer.
Chantal Danielle Ruffin, 29, Morgan City: Detainer for Adult Reception and Diagnostic Center at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.
Jason Christopher Thibodeaux, 18, DeQuincy: Unlawful presence of a sex offender; disturbing the peace. Bond: $200,500.
Shakira Annette Loyless, 25, Houston: Contempt of court; simple burglary.
Caleb Daniel McLellan, 18, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Bond: $60,000.
Amanda Wishart Oquain, 43, Sulphur: 3 counts contempt of court; partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marie Renee Deleon, 45, Houston, Texas: Out-of-state detainer.
