SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 27, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 27, 2019.
Daniel Blake Norred, 28, Creole: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegally switching a license plate; false certificates; security required; driver must be licensed; registration certificates; instate detainer.
Darrin Wade Savioe, 52, Jennings: General speed law; resisting an officer; identity theft; contempt of court; contempt of court; identity theft.
Joshua Seth Martin, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; accessories after the fact; criminal conspiracy.
Jalen Dewane Griffin, 22, Orange, TX: First offense DWI, careless operation.
Plez Matthew Cole, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia; second offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegally carrying a weapon during a crime or in the presence of CDS.
Kiasia Lanae Mitchell, 17, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Matthew Dead Hamilton, 24, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles; probation detainer.
Alisha Irene Hagan, 18, Westlake: Simple battery.
Faith A Simon, 22, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mitchel Douglas Busby, 22, Ragley: Criminal trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tionne Dentrail Perry, 23, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; prohibited contraband in a penal institution.
Marcus Dwayne Patterson, 37, Carencro: Contempt of court.
Jeremy Dewayne House, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Pathjrie Ivette Roman-Dodaj, 19, Bronx, NY: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; resisting an officer.
Jacquese Andtwan Walker, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Jennifer Lynn Harris, 27, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Dekeinen Untae Stewart, 21, Lake Charles: Second degree battery.
Allen James Stevens Sr., 55, Lake Charles: Aggravated crime against nature.
Jaylon Kevon Harrison, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Kalub Knezek, 37, Westlake: Trespassing; disturbing the peace; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; simple assault.
Milton Frank, 37, Iowa: Mirrors; driving with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Brandon Paul Carrier, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Damanti Nikozi Tyler, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Matthew Lee Marsh, 24, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.
Dwayne Anthony Sylvester Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Lighted lamps required; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
