Suicide prevention: What helps, and what hurts

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On average, in Louisiana, one person every 13 hours will take their own lives, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
It’s something no race, socioeconomic class, age, or gender is immune to.
In the U.S., suicide is the 10th leading cause of death and it’s an epidemic everyone can help to address.
Charmaine Anderson is a Licensed Prevention Professional with the State of Louisiana.
She said the first step is to educate yourself on the warning signs of suicide.
“They’re not acting right, they’re not doing their normal things, they may be not hanging out with their friends as much, they may not be hanging out with their family as much," Anderson said.
Other warning signs are extreme mood swings, anxiety, insomnia, or just an overall sense of hopelessness.
If you see these signs or other concerning signs in someone, Anderson said to talk to them about it.
After that, you can provide them with resources for help, like the suicide prevention hotline or a licensed therapist.
“I know it’s taboo to be nosy, but we have to be our brother’s keeper," Anderson said.
She said that there are also ways not to respond, like taking threatening behavior lightly, or standing by and recording it instead of helping.
“You have a cell phone in your hand," Anderson said. "You need to dial 911. Look up a first aid app. Even if it’s not about suicide, you need to be rendering help for that person, rather than sitting back and filming.”
As for taking to social media to talk about a suicide attempt, Anderson said that will do more harm than good.
“This person obviously is already in a bad place, and then they’re seeing all these things, all these terrible comments, rude comments, and laughter and jokes, and that, I mean that makes them feel worse than they already did," Anderson said.
She said at the end of the day, everyone needs to show compassion, because you never know what someone else is going through.
