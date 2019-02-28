McNeese football sets spring game for April 13

LAKE CHARLES – New McNeese football head coach Sterlin Gilbert has announced the Cowboys’ 2019 spring practice schedule that will consist of 15 dates which includes three scrimmages, a junior day, and a coaches clinic.
Spring drills will get underway on March 12 and will conclude with the April 13 spring game. Scrimmages prior to the spring game will be held March 30 and April 6, which will also be Junior Day.
Coach Sterlin will conduct a “Chalk Talk” coaches clinic on March 30 for high school coaches. Cost is $20 and includes the clinic, access to the scrimmage, crawfish boil and a coaches social.
The spring game on Saturday, April 13, will kick off at noon in Cowboy Stadium.
Plans are in the works to have a gathering of the members of the 75th anniversary football team on the day of the spring game as well. More information on that will be released in the coming week.
Practices on Tuesday and Thursday will begin at 3 p.m. as Saturday’s start times are to be determined.
The Cowboys return a bulk of their players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The complete spring roster can be found on McNeeseSports.com.
2019 McNeese Football Spring Dates
March 12 – 3 p.m.
March 14 – 3 p.m.
March 16 – TBA
March 19 – 3 p.m.
March 21 – 3 p.m.
March 23 – TBA
March 26 – 3 p.m.
March 28 – 3 p.m.
March 30 – Scrimmage, TBA, Coaching Clinic
April 2 – 3 p.m.
April 4 – 3 p.m.
April 6 – Scrimmage, TBA, Junior Day
April 9 – 3 p.m.
April 11 – 3 p.m.
April 13 – Spring Game, 12 p.m., Cowboy Stadium
