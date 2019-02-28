Man arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly having sex with a minor.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that it arrested Allen J. Stevens, Sr., 55, for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old family member several days prior to his arrest on February 26, 2019.
The victim told detectives that Stevens has been sexually abusing her since she was 9 years old.
After investigation Stevens was booked in the Calcasieu Correctional center for aggravated crimes against nature. Judge Michael Canaday has set his bond at $400,000.
