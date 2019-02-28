Man arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor

By Patrick Deaville | February 28, 2019 at 3:18 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 3:38 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly having sex with a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that it arrested Allen J. Stevens, Sr., 55, for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old family member several days prior to his arrest on February 26, 2019.

(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

The victim told detectives that Stevens has been sexually abusing her since she was 9 years old.

After investigation Stevens was booked in the Calcasieu Correctional center for aggravated crimes against nature. Judge Michael Canaday has set his bond at $400,000.

