Lighted Boat Parade canceled in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lighted Boat Parade in Lake Charles has been canceled due to weather, according to Rebecca Moss, the secretary and parade chairman for Mardi Gras SWLA.
The inclement weather didn’t hold some would-be attendees from having fun, though. Two groups made plans to hang out inside their boats despite the rainy weather.
“We’ll make the best of it. We’re from Louisiana, you put on your rain gear and you go on," Nikki Fruge, who planned to participate in the parade, said.
While some were disappointed the parade was canceled, they ultimately understood it was for everyone’s safety.
“Well, we’re disappointed about it but I mean, safety comes first and it would have been unsafe out there for everybody. So, we’re disappointed but we’re still gonna have a good time,” Mike Petry, who planned to participate in the parade, said.
Now, they’re just hoping the weather cooperates so no more Mardi Gras events will be cancelled.
“We’re just going to say a prayer that at least Monday and Tuesday will be good,” Fruge said.
Moss said that all other parades are still on schedule.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.