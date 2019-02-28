500,000 Harbor Freight Tools flashlights recalled due to burn hazard

(KPLC) - Harbor Freight Tools has recalled around 500,000 flashlights due the possibility of overheating, posing a burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The flashlight can over heat while charging, says CPSC. No injuries have been reported.
The affected product is the 80 Lumen 12V Rechargeable Flashlight, CPSC says. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled flashlights and return them to any Harbor Freight Tools location for a refund.
The flashlight is sold nationwide. See the full report HERE.
