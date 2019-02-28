First Alert Forecast: Rain still likely through Sunday, but better weather is ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the day, it will be a cloudy and foggy day. There is not a lot of rain around. However, I do not think we are done with the rain. There may be a few small and scattered showers later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain around the 60s through the afternoon.
This evening, the temperatures will be dropping. They should fall to the 50s after sunset. You may need a jacket if you have any evening plans. If you are planning to go to the lighted boat parade, the rain should stay away. I think there will be a few showers, but those should remain to our south. It would not hurt to have an umbrella just in case. Fog will also likely form in a few places as well.
Tonight, the rain chances will go down some more. I cannot rule out some drizzle overnight, but any significant rain will be unlikely. There will likely be more patchy to dense fog in many areas. If you encounter fog, use your low beam headlights and take your time on the road. Temperatures should fall to the 50s overnight.
To end the week on Friday, the rain chances will be slightly lower. I only have a 20% chance of rain. So, at least we will be ending the week on a good note! It will still be warm and cloudy. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon. Overall, it should be a nice day.
Then over the weekend, there will be a stronger cold front that will push through sometime Sunday. This will do a couple things. First off, it will bring more rain. Second thing is, it will cool the temperatures down quite a bit. So, bit changes are on their way.
On Saturday, I have a 40% chance of rain and a high temperature in the 70s. The cold front will still be to our north, but we should still have a few showers and thunderstorms around ahead of the cold front. I know we have a couple parades on Saturday, but hopefully it will not get rained out. At the very least, I would bring an umbrella with you.
Sunday will unfortunately be much worse. The Children’s Parade will likely have a lot of rain around. This is when the cold front will be pushing through as well. That will bring the rain, and it will cool temperatures down. If you are going to the parade, and it is not cancelled, I would have a rain jacket and umbrella along with a jacket to stay warm. I have the rain chances up to 70%. I also do not expect any severe weather.
Some good news about Mardi Gras is that the rain chances will go down for Lundi Gras and Fat Tuesday. I only have a 10% chance of rain Monday, and no chance of rain Tuesday. So, it is looking like it will be nice and dry for the Krewe of Krewe’s parade.
The downside is that it will be very cold. Temperatures in the afternoon will only be in the 40s. You will definitely have to bundle up if you are going to be outdoors. Even overnight, it will be cold with temperatures falling to the 30s. This may be the last push of winter before it really starts to warm up.
So far, next week is looking much better! There will be clouds from time to time, but the sunshine should indeed be back! The rain chances will also be lower almost every day next week! After all these days of cloudy, dreary days, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel!
