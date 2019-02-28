FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog early; scattered showers and slightly cooler air returning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the slow arrival of a rather weak cold front to the area today, sea fog lingers as winds remain light out of the southwest through sunrise, not enough to mix out the fog until later in the morning. High temperatures forecast for today may have already occurred this morning in the upper 60s as the front is expected to continue to push through the area through the daytime hours.
This will continue to bring a few scattered showers at times today, but I’ve kept the rain chances a little lower at 40% but those showers could occur off and on at any time today, so just be prepared for that as you make your plans. Otherwise, temperatures will slowly fall and range anywhere from the 50s north to middle to upper 60s along the I-10 corridor and possibly into the 70s east across the Acadiana parishes, leaving quite a challenging temperature forecast today.
Expect any leftover rain showers to exit our side of the state through tonight as light northwesterly winds keep the problematic sea fog from returning overnight and send low temperatures down well into the lower 50s. Clouds linger into Friday, but the slightly drier push of air that will arrive tonight should also help stave off the rain threat even more-so during the day Friday. I’ve lowered rain chances tomorrow to a small 20% with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s depending on your location on the map.
Warmer air will make a return Saturday ahead of our next cold front that is forecast to push through by Sunday afternoon/evening. This will bring a slight chance of scattered showers late in the day Saturday and Saturday evening with a much higher chance of rain and storms by Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of the front. Look for temperatures well into the 70s Saturday and Sunday to plunge into the 30s by Monday morning.
The best part of the forecast is next week, as sunshine will be on the return starting Monday and especially by Mardi Gras and continue through the middle of next week. On the other hand, temperatures will be much colder with lows near freezing and highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Bundle up for the parades next week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
