FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog early; scattered showers and slightly cooler air returning

This will continue to bring a few scattered showers at times today, but I’ve kept the rain chances a little lower at 40% but those showers could occur off and on at any time today, so just be prepared for that as you make your plans. Otherwise, temperatures will slowly fall and range anywhere from the 50s north to middle to upper 60s along the I-10 corridor and possibly into the 70s east across the Acadiana parishes, leaving quite a challenging temperature forecast today.