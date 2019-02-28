Fairview falls in Class B semifinal matchup with Anacoco

ALEXANDRIA, LA (KPLC) - When a team commits 21 turnovers and only shoots 38 percent from the field— it shouldn’t expect to win. Anacoco did just that as it eliminated district foe Fairview in the Class B semifinals, 59-46.
The Lady Panthers had a poor shooting night themselves, only managing 20% shooting from the field and 13% from three-point range. Despite Fairview’s shortcomings, head coach Kyle Jinks was proud of the fight that his young team put up.
“We fought like we always do. I’m aggravated because we did a few things early in the game that cost us some early points. If we get the lead, then we can dictate how they play the game. We could never get the lead, we never got over the hump," said Jinks. "We got the looks we wanted, but we couldn’t finish. Some of them were contested, but we have to make shots, rebound the ball better and defend better against a team like that.”
With the rich tradition that his been established at Fairview, along with the return of a young core next season, another deep postseason run shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody.
