Children’s counselor warns about the dangers of unrestricted internet

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There is online content that could challenge children to take part in dangerous and life-threatening activities by giving them tips on topics like self-harm and suicide.
Some of the scary content is apparently even showing up within children's YouTube videos. It's no wonder some parents like Jarrod Statum, father of a newborn and a four-year-old, are worried.
“Yeah, we’re definitely more cautious of what we let the four-year-old watch online because we’ve been hearing stories of people out there targeting children,” Statum said.
Scott Riviere is a child counselor and says with unrestricted access to the internet, the possibilities of what your kids can see are endless.
“The reality is, once your kid has been exposed to something, you can’t unseen it or you can’t unlearn it,” Riviere said. “When I talk to parents, I always say, ‘your kid doesn’t have to be looking for bad stuff, bad stuff is looking for your kid.’”
Riviere says defense against it is simple.
"As a parent, the best defense you have is access," Riviere said.
He suggests parents set boundaries with their technology, like screen time limits, checking search history, not allowing devices at night time, and keeping a parent in the room when that screen is on, which is exactly what Statum is doing.
"We pretty much just sit there right next to her and monitor whatever she's watching," Statum said.
Riviere says most importantly, always make sure your children are able to talk to you about these things.
“You really want to send the message to your kid that these are topics that I’m willing to talk with you about,” Riviere said. “Because they’re talking with somebody. So, ideally, you want it to be somebody who has credibility in the eyes of the kid.”
