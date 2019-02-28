Calcasieu Parish Police Jury proposes consolidation of drainage districts

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Drainage is always a big topic in the Lake Area and there could be a big change coming to how the drainage districts are organized.
There are currently seven drainage districts with five drainage board members per district. That makes 35 members accessible to the public, if needed.
“Three different entities are charged with maintaining a portion of infrastructure that effects areas downstream within that same watershed, but outside of that district’s boundary," Alberto Galan, assistant to the police jury administrator, said.
A study by the Calcasieu Police Jury, analyzed drainage and watershed needs in our area, and the results led them to a proposal that would consolidate those seven districts down to two.
A district on the east and west side of the Calcasieu River; if the proposal, those 35 members would be cut down to 14—seven for each area.
“Am I going to lose that much in man power?” one drainage committee attendee said.
This proposal raised concerns for some residents of whether or not they’ll have immediate access to a local board member.
“You can accomplish everything you’re wanting to accomplish right now without tearing up the people’s local board. Everybody—like that man; he likes to go to call his local board and know he knows those guys are gonna come out. Same thing happening over in our place and everywhere else; everybody likes to go to their local people," Ricky Blackwell, a man concerned about the proposal, said.
However, Galan said that’s not something residents should worry about.
“In the resolution to consolidate is that each existing district maintain a yard and crew in each existing district so that those issues can be better addressed," Galan said.
Michael Polk, superintendent for Gravity Drainage District 4, says he’s just excited for any headway they can make.
Polk says he’s been told by the police jury that millage for Ward 3 will stay the same and he won’t see any cuts to his staff.
“I’m excited about the potential to improve things," Polk said. “If it is what’s being sold, then it’s a good thing.”
The police jury said they will be accepting public comments on this study and proposal until Mar. 12.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.