Authorities searching for suspects in drive by shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the identity of the individuals responsible for a drive by shooting on 3rd Street in Lake Charles on February 26, 2019.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 10:40 p.m. and located numerous rounds of various calibers upon arrival at the residence. Detectives say the rounds had be fired at the home while it had people in it nearly hitting a 13 year old child. No one was injured in the shooting.
Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance near the shooting, which shows a light colored car, that is believed to be involved in the shooting. Officials say that it is possibly a Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information regarding the shooting to contact them at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
