Woods’ dominance down low leads Elton to Class 1A championship game

ALEXANDRIA, LA (KPLC) - The Elton Lady Indians are headed to the Class 1A championship game following a dominant performance by sophomore Vici Woods.
“I don’t care if we’re walking down the floor or what’s happening, she’s hustling from rim to rim,” said Elton head coach Roland Lacomb of Woods. “She doesn’t quit and her presence inside alters other teams’ game-plan.”
The forward was a force in the paint and finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds as Elton defeated KIPP Booker T. Washington in the Class 1A semifinals, 38-34 at the Rapides Coliseum.
The win sends Elton to its first title game since 1975.
The game was tied at halftime and at the end of the third but a late surge by the Lady Indians, capped off with a made lay-up by Woods that also sent her to the free throw line, sealed the deal in their victory.
“When they have it on their mind that they want to do it they’re going to focus and they’re going to get it done," Lacomb added. "I think that’s what happened, I really sincerely believe that’s what happened.”
Elton will play No. 4 Delhi in the Class 1A title game, Friday at 6:00 PM.
