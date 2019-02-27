Trump, Kim share smiles, dinner before nuke talks

Anticipation for what could be accomplished at the summit ran high in Hanoi, and there were cheers and gasps as Trump's motorcade barreled through this bustling city, with crowds three or four deep lining the streets and jockeying to capture his procession with their mobile phones. But the carnival-like atmosphere in the Vietnamese capital, with street artists painting likenesses of the leaders and vendors hawking T-shirts showing Kim waving and Trump giving a thumbs-up, contrasted with the serious items on their agenda: North Korea's nuclear weapons program and peace on the Korean Peninsula.