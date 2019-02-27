#SWLAPreps boys basketball playoffs: second round highlights

By Taylor Verrico | February 26, 2019 at 10:39 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 11:06 PM

Lake Charles had multiple teams advance to the Quarterfinals this season. The Quarterfinal round will be held Friday, March 1.

A full list of the games are listed below

QUARTERFINALS:

Class 4A

(7) Plaquemine at (2) Leesville

Class 3A

(6) LCCP at (3) Wossman

(9) Washington-Marion at (1) Wright, Sohpie B.

Class 2A

(8) Welsh at (1) Rayville

(19) Amite at (6) Lake Arthur

Class 1A

GRAND LAKE PLAYS SECOND ROUND ON 2.27 VS. KIPP BTW

Division IV

(6) Vermilion Catholic at (3) Hamilton Christian

Class B

(9) Hathaway at (1) Zwolle

(7) Pitkin at (2) Simsboro

Class C

(7) Singer at (2) Simpson

