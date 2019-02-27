SWLAPreps boys basketball playoffs: second round highlights

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
Lake Charles had multiple teams advance to the Quarterfinals this season. The Quarterfinal round will be held Friday, March 1.
A full list of the games are listed below
QUARTERFINALS:
Class 4A
(7) Plaquemine at (2) Leesville
Class 3A
(6) LCCP at (3) Wossman
(9) Washington-Marion at (1) Wright, Sohpie B.
Class 2A
(8) Welsh at (1) Rayville
(19) Amite at (6) Lake Arthur
Class 1A
GRAND LAKE PLAYS SECOND ROUND ON 2.27 VS. KIPP BTW
Division IV
(6) Vermilion Catholic at (3) Hamilton Christian
Class B
(9) Hathaway at (1) Zwolle
(7) Pitkin at (2) Simsboro
Class C
(7) Singer at (2) Simpson
