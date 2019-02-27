SWLA Arrest Reports- Feb. 26, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 26, 2019.

Nicole Renee Kelly, 32, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles, possession of marijuana second offense, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, two counts of possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contraband in a penal institution.

Elizabeth Grace Nash, 25, Sulphur: Two counts of production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs, production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of a prescription, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, and illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000, and criminal conspiracy.

Chelsea Lauren Foreman, 34, Lake Charles: Two counts of possession of Schedule II drug.

Robert John Mehus, 50, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of Schedule I drug, two counts of possession of a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marco Antonio Martinez-Lopez, 29, Edinburg, Texas: Domestic abuse battery strangulation.

Adam Wayne Creel, 29, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000, monetary instrument abuse.

Faundsworth Bernard Jones, 49, Houston, Texas: Four counts of identity theft, access device fraud less than $500.

Tristan Jon Simon, 22, Sulphur: Two counts of simple assault.

Michael Anthony Sanders, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery strangulation.

Lee Arthur Citizen, 50, Lake Charles: Four counts of contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, forgery, failure to return a rental vehicle.

Robert Joseph Courtney, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Martell Eric Armelin, 36, Lake Charles: Instate detainer for the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Natorey Nachelle Moton, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Durance Albert Taylor, 45, Lake Charles: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs.

Xavier Levi Johnwell, 25, Lake Charles: Three counts of a probation violation.

Randall Pierre Walls, 47, Lake Charles: Two counts of failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator second-degree.

Juan Ignacio Rodriguez-Garcia, 36, McLennan, Texas: No stop lights, possession of Schedule II drug, federal detainer.

Amanda Lynn Willis, 34, Oakdale: possession of Schedule II drug, two counts of sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal use of a dangerous drug in the presence of a person under 17-years-old, and possession of Schedule V drug.

Crystal Lynn Bryant, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

John Francis Nichols, 30, Lake Charles: Third-degree-rape, and careless operation.

Diamonique Marie Mitchell, 21, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Jamah Joel Robinson, 33, Thibodeaux: Obstruction of justice.

Charles Spencer Lee, 52, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, terrorizing, entry on or remaining places or on land after being forbidden.

Tyrone Hall, 43, Montgomery, Alabama: Driving on roadway laned for traffic, production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, attempt and conspiracy.

Fedricas Marcaz Shepherd, 29, Montgomery, Alabama: production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, attempt and conspiracy and contempt and conspiracy.

Thomas Jamel Youngblood, 35, Pike Road, Alabama: Aggravated flight from an officer, produce, manufacture distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, attempt and conspiracy.

Adasha Shydoah Citizen, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, and aggravated battery.

Danyel Andre Rowe, 31, Maringouin: Registration of sex offenders or child predators, and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Lennard Clarence Hawkins, 43, Houston, Texas: Following vehicles, not pulling over to the right when an emergency vehicle is approaching, possession of Schedule I drug, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, attempt and conspiracy.

Kyrus Wayne Mobley, 35, Baton Rouge: Attempt and conspiracy, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), contraband in a penal institution, probation detainer.

Corbin Edmond Creel, 18, Lake Charles: Accessories after the fact, and criminal conspiracy.

