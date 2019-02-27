Sulphur woman creates Mardi Gras costumes from scratch

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - It was 23 years ago when Valerie Smith joined her first Mardi Gras Krewe and made her own costume.
“It was a party and everyone loved it," Smith said. "You wanted to dress up and we were so disappointed when Mardi Gras was finished. So, we just kept saying we have to do more.”
“Doing more” had Smith deciding to make costumes for others. It was actually her daughter who pushed her to make her first piece, leading her to create her own business, DVal Designs.
From there, it took off. Today, Smith works with roughly 52 Krewes from six states. Smith customizes and designs each costume to the Krewe’s liking.
“We’ll do a King, a Queen, a Captain, a Jester; whatever they want,” Smith said.
Her daughter, Colleen Phillips, admires her mom’s drive.
“You can definitely see mom’s passion through her work," Phillips said. "She majored in art in college and she’s also a teacher. She’s a great teacher. It is amazing.”
Smith said it doesn’t feel like work.
“Who doesn’t like to decorate, hot glue, add beads, add sequins, feathers of all things? Oh, my word," Smith said. “You are absolutely gorgeous when we finish and you feel like a king, a queen."
Smith says the costume makes the fun.
“It starts back from the beginning," Smith said. "It’s a party.”
