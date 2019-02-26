REPORT: LSU hosts 5-star DL for unofficial visit

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU football staff hosted one of the nation’s highest-ranked prospects Tuesday, according to reports.
CBS Sports reported Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive lineman from South Carolina, made an unofficial visit to the campus with his family.
Burch is 6-foot-5 and weighs 250 pounds. He will be a senior at Hammond High School in Columbia, SC, next fall.
He is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the top player in South Carolina, the No. 2 strong-side defensive end in the country, and the No. 15 overall recruit in the class.
All early predictions point to him landing at Clemson, but his visit to Baton Rouge gave him a chance to meet the staff and check out the campus.
LSU currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2020 on 247Sports.
