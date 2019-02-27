The reality of being a first responder: EMTs and Paramedics

“I think the worst thing for me is seeing the families reactions to bad news, You know when something happens, it may not necessarily be a gruesome call. I can deal with that stuff. That’s why I got into this. I mean, that’s no problem. The hard part is just seeing people reacting to the information. I mea,n this is the worst day of their life and we are right in the middle of it. You start to see things differently. When I started doing this, I wasn’t married and I didn’t have kids. Once I got married and had children and I had to tell a wife that her husband of 60 years is diseased, that’s the hardest thing you can deal with because you are the closest person to them at that point. There’s no one there, this happened suddenly, and so they kind of heap a lot of emotion on you. The best thing you can do is be empathetic, you know? I tell new paramedics all the time, you can push every drug in the bag, you can do the coolest techniques we can do, and all these cool interventions that we do, but people are going to remember you’re empathy. They’re going to remember on their worst day, you were there for them. You cared for them. You were understanding and you helped them through that moment until family could get there to take over for you.”