Orgeron praises LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for being a ‘high character guy’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two months back LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and teammate Jared Small were involved in a shooting.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the student-athletes were attempting to sell an electronic item when Kobe Johnson, 18, pulled out a weapon and demanded their belongings. One of the student-athletes then reportedly pulled out a handgun, shooting Johnson.
The two LSU athletes called police to report the incident. Police arrived to find Johnson fatally shot in the back seat of a truck, while the student-athletes were in the front seat of the truck.
Police initially detained the student-athletes for questioning but released them without charges.
Less than two weeks later Edwards-Helaire played in the Fiesta Bowl, racking up a 167 total yards.
“Well you get all the information that actually happened. You get the truth, and then you deal with it, and we do that with all our young men. I’m proud of Clyde. Clyde is a very good young man. He’s one of the highest character guys we have on our team,” said Ed Orgeron.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.