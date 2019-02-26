Orgeron feels QB Myles Brennan ‘has the ability to be a championship quarterback’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Right before the 2018 season kicked off, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron broke the news to Myles Brennan that Joe Burrow would be the starter at quarterback.
In this new world of college football, where transferring is the go-to move when you’re not starting, Brennan bucked the trend. He stayed in Baton Rouge as the backup quarterback.
“I think it starts with his family. Myles has a great family, he was raised the right way. Myles always wanted to be an LSU Tiger. When all this stuff happened with Joe Burrow, he told me coach I’m an LSU Tiger, I’m going to stay here and fight it out. I’m going to be a championship quarterback.I do believe he has the ability to be a championship quarterback,” said Ed Orgeron.
This fall, Brennan will be a redshirt sophomore for the Tigers. Joe Burrow will be a senior for the Purple and Gold. At this point it would appear Brennan is the front-runner for the starting spot in 2020.
In seven career games at LSU, Brennan has thrown for 247 yards and one touchdown pass.
