OAKDALE PD: Kinder man in custody over counterfeit money

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - A Kinder man is in custody after using counterfeit bills at four businesses in the Oakdale area, authorities said.
Brent Williamson was arrested without incident after a search warrant was executed at his home, according to Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett.
Lockett said detectives began investigating after two area banks reported receiving counterfeit bills. Four local businesses had deposited the bills without their knowledge.
The fake bills were printed on real $10 bills that had the ink chemically removed which allowed the now-$100 bills to pass an ink test.
Locket said detectives worked with the Rayne Police Department to identify Williamson as a suspect.
Williamson was arrested in Rayne in February for attempting to pass the same altered bills. Lockett said the bills had the same serial numbers. Williamson also allegedly attempted to use the counterfeit bills in Pitkin and other areas.
Williamson is charged with four counts of monetary instrument abuse.
The investigation is ongoing.
