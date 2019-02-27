No. 13 LSU basketball holds on for 66-55 win over Texas A&M

“Good win; I thought we set the tone early with our defense," said head coach Will Wade. “I’m really proud with how our guys came out. They came out of the gate really guarding very, very good there. We were balanced. We won the game the way I like to win the game. Forty points in the paint, 18 from the free-throw line. Fifty-eight of our 66 points were from the paint and the free-throw line. Only turned the ball over nine times. That’s two-straight games we’ve had under 10 turnovers which has been tremendous. We had a season high for deflections this game. We were all over the place with our hands. Our hand activity was great. Overall it was just a good, good win.”