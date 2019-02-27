No. 13 LSU basketball holds on for 66-55 win over Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU survived a strong second half by Texas A&M to get the 66-55 win in the PMAC Tuesday night.
“Good win; I thought we set the tone early with our defense," said head coach Will Wade. “I’m really proud with how our guys came out. They came out of the gate really guarding very, very good there. We were balanced. We won the game the way I like to win the game. Forty points in the paint, 18 from the free-throw line. Fifty-eight of our 66 points were from the paint and the free-throw line. Only turned the ball over nine times. That’s two-straight games we’ve had under 10 turnovers which has been tremendous. We had a season high for deflections this game. We were all over the place with our hands. Our hand activity was great. Overall it was just a good, good win.”
The Tigers’ two big men, Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams, both had double-doubles in the game. Reid finished with a game-high 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Bigby-Williams scored 10 points and also snatched 11 boards. He added three blocks to his stats.
Point guard Ja’Vonte Smart had 17 points and seven rebounds filling in for Tremont Waters, the team’s leading scorer, who missed his second straight game with an illness.
Junior guard Skylar Mays scored 11 points and dished out five assists. Mays passed the 1,000-point mark as a Tiger. He is the 41st LSU player to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
LSU led by as many as 21 in the game and was up 36-20 at halftime. The Aggies were able to go on a couple of runs in the second half, but the Tigers were able to withstand them an pull off the 11-point victory.
All five Tiger starters scored in double figures. No one off the LSU bench scored.
“Our guys prepared well, guarded well, we didn’t give them opportunities to get out in transition and get them rolling. I thought our guys - we had a mature way about us. You try to learn from your mistakes throughout the year. I think we learned and got better from some of the situations earlier in the year where we didn’t respond as well,” Wade added.
LSU improved to 23-5 overall and 13-2 in the SEC, while Texas A&M fell to 12-15 overall, 5-10 in SEC play.
The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama (17-11, 8-7 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
