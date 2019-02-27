McNeese run rules ULM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese softball put together a complete game Tuesday night in its 9-0 (5 inn.) win over Louisiana-Monroe that saw the Cowgirls get the timely hitting they have been missing, solid defense to go along with continued solid pitching.
“I thought Amber (Coons) game out right off the bat and set the tempo and got us back in the dugout really quick and allowed us to get a little bit of a rhythm. We came out with some focus today and played some good, clean softball,” said McNeese head coach James Landreneau.
McNeese improved to 7-9 on the year with the win while ULM fell to 1-15.
“I thought our players did a good job at the plate by not trying to do too much with the ball and working the middle of the field, being patient but when we got good pitches, we were aggressive.”
The Cowgirls will hit the road for its next five games that will be played in the state of Oklahoma. McNeese will take part in the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational this Saturday and Sunday before ending their trip with a single game at Oklahoma.
“This weekend will be business as usual. We know it’s a long season, there is a lot of games ahead of us, it’s our job to make sure that we find ways to get better every week to be able to be ready for the end of the season,” Landreneau said.
Scoring Innings
1st inning- McNeese took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single to left field by Alayis Seneca that scored Justyce McClain. McClain led the game off with a single up the middle.
2nd Inning- McNeese extended its lead to 5-0 with four runs on five hits including three doubles. Aubree Turbeville and Brenique Wright started the inning off with back-to-back doubles. A single by Seneca and a double by Cori McCrary brought home three more runs.
4th Inning- McNeese plated four more runs on three hits to take a 9-0 lead.
NOTES
•- The win snapped a four-game losing streak and was the final game of a four-game home stand
•- The nine runs scored is the most by McNeese this season
•- 11 hits by McNeese ties the second most this season
•- Seven Cowgirls picked up at least one hit
•- Four Cowgirls had a multiple hit game
•- Cory McCrary, Aubree Turbeville, and Brenique Wright all had one double apiece
•- Amber Coons picked up her second win of the season to improve to 2-0
•- Coons recorded six strikeouts, the second most in her career
•- McNeese’s defense only allowed one runner to reach third base
