Mardi Gras 2019: Will a Mardi Gras staple return to Lake Charles this year?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Fat Tuesday is next week and there are plenty of events leading up to that day.
Around the state, we see parades in the weeks before Mardi Gras, but in Lake Charles, only see a few the weekend before.
So, why don’t we have more parades during the season? Will we see a key part of these celebrations brought back this year?
Over the weekend—Shreveport, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans all had Mardi Gras parades rolling through. Why isn’t Lake Charles among those cities?
“We concentrate the week of to allow our surrounding cities to celebrate Mardi Gras and do their events as well. So, if we spread it out through several weekends, we might impede on another city’s events. We try and put in as much as we can into our week and allow the other cities to participate as well," Rebecca Moss, parade chairwoman for Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras, said.
During those parades, the streets are usually lined with floats and excited children catching beads.
Friday night on Ryan Street, you’re going to see something you haven’t seen in quite some time: a marching band in a Lake Charles Mardi Gras parade.
Marching bands are a staple in parades across the state, but in recent years, they’ve been missing from those Mardi Gras parades in the Lake Area.
Moss said bands have been invited in the past.
“Typically, we have asked in the past. We’ve invited several. A lot of them explained to us that this time of year is their concert season rather than their marching season. Our actual week of the event falls on a school holiday, therefore, making children attend on a holiday—it’s frowned upon," Moss said.
KPLC wanted to reach out to band directors in Calcasieu Parish about their participation in the parades, but we’re told by the school board they would not be able to comment on the matter.
However, KPLC has confirmed the LaGrange High School Gator Band will be marching in Friday night’s Merchant parade.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.