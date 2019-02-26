LSU and Southern meet on the diamond in a mid-week game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU will host the Southern Jags Wednesday night at the Box.
It will be a big night for Eric Walker, who will make another attempt at his first start for the Tigers since 2017.
He was scheduled to pitch against South Alabama on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to the threat of storms.
Walker suffered a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow near the end of the 2017 season and underwent Tommy John surgery.
Southern is off to a 4-2 start this season, snapping a two game losing streak Sunday against Northwestern State, 7-5, in Natchitoches.
The Jaguars are batting .282 as a team and averaging just over six runs per game.
SU Top Hitters:
Hunter Davis: .450 batting average and 6 RBI
Coby Taylor: .370 batting average, 3 doubles and three home runs
LSU is off to a blistering start this season, averaging .333 from the plate and 10.8 runs per game.
Tigers Top Hitters:
Josh Smith: .519 batting average, 3 doubles and 4 RBI
Saul Garza: .438 batting average, 2 doubles and 7 RBI
Daniel Cabrera: .417 batting average, 2 3doubles, 3 home runs and 11 RBI
Antoine Duplantis: .400 batting average, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 18 RBI
Pitching matchup:
LSU: Eric Walker (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 SO)
SU: TBD
First pitch is set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.