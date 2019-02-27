LSU QB Joe Burrow opens at 200-1 odds to win 2019 Heisman Trophy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been 60 years since Billy Cannon won the Heisman Trophy at LSU. Cannon is still the only winner of the award to wear the Purple and Gold.
Others have come close to winning the award, including running back Leonard Fournette and cornerback Tyrann Mathieu.
In 2019, LSU has an outside shot to send a Tiger to New York, quarterback Joe Burrow.
Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has opened odds on the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, and Burrow sits as a longshot at 200-1 odds.
In a recent sit down interview with FOX 8, Ed Orgeron talked glowingly of Burrow.
“Well he’s tough, he’s gritty, he’s a hard-worker. His father is a coach, he’s been taught well. He’s very, very motivated to be the best. Our teammates love him, because he does it by example. He works hard every day. he’s first to work, last to leave. Our guys believe in him,” said Ed Orgeron.
Now the bigger question is can he deliver an SEC title in Baton Rouge.
“I believe that. I believe he has that type of talent,” said Orgeron.
The favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, Tua Tagovailoa +250. Right behind Tagovailoa, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at 3-1. Tagovailoa’s former teammate, Jalen Hurts, is at 6-1 odds. Hurts now plays at Oklahoma as a grad transfer.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.