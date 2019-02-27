Log truck overturns on N. Pine Street

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The intersection of North Pine Street and Shirley Street is partially closed after a log truck overturned around 10:30 a.m., according to Interim Chief Christopher Rudy, with the DeRidder Police Department.
After investigating, DPD found that the truck was heading west on Shirley Street when a northbound tanker truck failed to yield at a red light, says Rudy. The crash caused the log truck to overturn, losing the load of logs.
The log truck came to a stop next to First United Methodist Church, Rudy says.
Rudy says the drivers had minor injuries and were taken to Beauregard Health Systems Hospital.
DPD encourages drivers taking U.S. 171 or U.S. 90 to take an alternate route.
