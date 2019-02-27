Krewe of the golden years gala held in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In it’s 25th year, the Krewe of the Golden Years brings the seniors in the Lake Area out to celebrate Mardi Gras the way it was meant to be celebrated; Live music, dancing, breakfast and lunch, and of course, beads.
Sharin Berg says she tries to make it to the gala every year.
“It gives life to all of us instead of sitting at home with our head in the TV or just doing nothing,” Berg said. “It gets us up and moving, gets us out to socialize, which a lot of us don’t have the chance to.”
Jacqueline Green with the Calcasieu Council on Aging says it's her mission to bring Mardi Gras to the seniors every year.
“It’s really hard for our seniors to get out in the evening with the traffic and enjoy southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras at its finest,” Green said. “So, we host our event during the day in the morning. They were dancing at 8 a.m. this morning to a live band and continental breakfast so they can enjoy a Southwest Louisiana tradition.”
Green says you just have to look around to see just how these seniors are enthused and energized.
“A lot of people think our seniors are the forgotten group and that they don’t know how to go out and have a good time,” Green said. “As you can see from today, they know how to party.”
“I have a ball every time I come,” Berg said. “I love it every time. Mardi Gras is my favorite time of the year.”
