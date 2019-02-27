Gift of Hope gives couples struggling to conceive chance at IVF treatment

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A program called Gift of Hope is offering one couple struggling to conceive a free cycle of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
To qualify, couples must earn less than $100,00 per year, have no insurance coverage for infertility issues, and must medically need IVF to be able to conceive. Applications will be made available Mar. 1. The deadline to submit an application is May 24. Click here to download.
Fertility Answers says one in eight American couples struggle with infertility every year, but only a quarter of insurance providers offer coverage for infertility treatments. Louisiana law prohibits the exclusion of insurance coverage to diagnose and treat infertility, but does not require health insurance providers to cover fertility drugs, inseminations, IVF, or other reproductive techniques.
“We started the program as a way to help Louisiana couples undergo IVF who could not otherwise afford it. So many couples we see with difficulties conceiving need this procedure to build their families. But because the cost is so high and very few insurance policies cover it, low-income earning couples often have to put off building their families. We feel strongly that all couples should have the chance to build their families, no matter their financial situation or insurance coverage,” said Dr. John Storment, medical director at Fertility Answers.
Since 2006, 17 Louisiana couples have received the grant from Gift of Hope, which is worth about $15,000 to $18,000. Eight of those couples conceived and six babies have been born.
Fertility Answers has two clinics, one in Lafayette and one in Baton Rouge, and serves families all over Louisiana. Click here for more information about Fertility Answers and Gift of Hope.
