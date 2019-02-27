FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms take a break this morning as temperatures warm up

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After a stormy night across Southwest Louisiana, storms have exited our side of the state and we’re left with clouds and some developing patchy fog through the morning commute with morning low temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Go ahead and take the umbrella as you head out the door as a few passing showers later in the day will be on the return. Rain chances will start off low but increase to around 40% by the noon hour through the afternoon commute.
Unlike Monday night, hail will not be likely with the showers today as numerous storms across the area last night brought marble to even nickel sized hail with a few storms even turning severe. This won’t be as likely today although a few rumbles of thunder will be possible at times. Meanwhile, temperatures are on the warmer side by afternoon thanks to onshore southerly winds which will send our highs back into the 70s.
Through the evening, cloudy skies linger with some areas of patchy fog again developing late tonight, mainly after midnight. Lows Thursday morning will start off in the lower 60s with afternoon highs back in the 70s. A little better chance of rain and storms is expected for tomorrow as another upper level disturbance crosses the area. Rain chances up to 60% tomorrow could also contain a few storms, although nothing severe expected.
Drier weather returns for Friday as the disturbance heads out of the area with some peeks of sunshine to end the work-week as our stint of parades kicks off to begin the holiday weekend. Rain chances Saturday will come mainly later in the afternoon and evening as there will be plenty of breaks between the showers to get in some outdoor activities with higher rain chances Sunday ahead of a strong cold front.
A few stronger storms could accompany the front on Sunday and is something that will need to be monitored, but the severe threat will depend on the time of day it moves through. Right now our forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain and storms with temperatures on Sunday in the 60s, falling into the upper 30s Monday morning.
The best news of the forecast is that a drier stretch of weather is returning behind the front beginning on Lundi Gras and continuing for Mardi Gras with some sunshine expected by Tuesday! The only bad news is that it does to be rather cold as Canadian high pressure builds strong over the area and keeps highs in the 40s with lows at night near freezing. I think most of us would agree we can take the cold through as long as it doesn’t come with rain on our parades! Stay tuned…
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
