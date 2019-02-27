FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms take a break this morning as temperatures warm up

The best news of the forecast is that a drier stretch of weather is returning behind the front beginning on Lundi Gras and continuing for Mardi Gras with some sunshine expected by Tuesday! The only bad news is that it does to be rather cold as Canadian high pressure builds strong over the area and keeps highs in the 40s with lows at night near freezing. I think most of us would agree we can take the cold through as long as it doesn’t come with rain on our parades! Stay tuned…