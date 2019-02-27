First Alert Forecast: Rain chances are trending in the right direction, but temperatures are set to drop

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the day, it will be mostly cloudy. We have already seen some rain from this morning. I think there will be plenty of breaks for the rest of the day. We are still not done with the rain, though. I have a 40% chance of rain through the afternoon. Temperatures will also be warmer today. We should reach the 70s in the afternoon.
This evening may have a few light showers around. The rain chances will be lower. I have them down to 30%. It would not hurt to have an umbrella if you have any evening plans. Temperatures will still be warm. They should be in the lower 70s and upper 60s.
Tonight, I won’t completely take the rain chances out, but they will be a little more limited. I think there will be some small showers that may be more like drizzle. We could wake up to a few more showers by the morning around sunrise.
Thursday, I put the rain chances back down to 40%. There will still be some rain around in the afternoon, but there the latest trend is that there will not be as much rain. I would still take an umbrella with you to be on the safe side. It will continue to be warm with temperatures reaching the mid 70s.
To end the week on Friday, the rain chances will be slightly lower. I only have a 20% chance of rain. So, at least we will be ending the week on a good note! It will still be warm and cloudy. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon.
Then over the weekend, there will be a stronger cold front that will push through sometime Sunday. This will do a couple things. One, it will bring more rain. Second thing is, it will cool the temperatures down quite a bit. So, bit changes are on their way.
On Saturday, I have a 40% chance of rain and a high temperature in the 70s. The cold front will still be to our north, but we should still have a few showers and thunderstorms around. I know we have a couple parades on Saturday, but hopefully it will not get rained out. At the very least, I would bring an umbrella with you.
Sunday will be much worse. The Children’s Parade will likely have a lot of rain around. This is when the cold front will be pushing through as well. That will bring the rain, and it will cool temperatures down. If you are going to the parade, and it is not cancelled, I would have a rain jacket and umbrella along with a jacket to stay warm. I have the rain chances up to 70%.
Some good news about Mardi Gras is that the rain chances will go down for Lundi Gras and Fat Tuesday. I only have a 20% chance of rain Monday, and no chance of rain Tuesday. So, it is looking like it will be nice and dry for the Krewe of Krewe’s parade.
The downside is that it will be very cold. Temperatures in the afternoon will only be in the 40s. You will definitely have to bundle up if you are going to be outdoors. Even overnight, it will be cold with temperatures falling to the 30s. This may be the last push of winter before it really starts to warm up.
