LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - “Diary of a Deadbeat Mom: The Road to Reclaiming Motherhood,” is a book written by a Sulphur woman.
In it, Leigh Anne LeDoux chronicles her struggle with drug and alcohol addictions, while fighting to be a good mother for her children.
“The Lord really told me, ‘write a book,’" LeDoux said. "And I said, ‘absolutely not.’”
LeDoux had what she described as a normal childhood.
“I had a swimming pool in the back yard. I had lots of friends. My mom was a teacher at the elementary school I went to," LeDoux said.
She experimented with drinking in high school and then started using marijuana, and eventually selling it.
“I ended up getting pregnant at 16 years old by a 28-year-old drug dealer," LeDoux said. "And that was the first time I had an abortion.”
From there, she got married at 19 years old and by 22, she was a mom of two kids.
All of this happened while her addiction continued to spiral.
“I started partying and was introduced to crystal meth," LeDoux said. "And first, it was not coming home for a few days at a time, and to eventually not coming home for weeks.”
She lost her husband to divorce, along with the custody of her children.
Just a few years later, at 25 years old, she got pregnant with her third child.
“The minute that the baby is born, I go back to what I felt was normal; smoking weed and drinking," LeDoux said.
She said her rock bottom was when she got caught up in the wrong crowd and nearly lost her life. That’s when she entered rehab and truly committed to turning her life around.
“I listened to every word that every counselor said in that rehab center, every minute of every day," LeDoux said.
She went to a halfway house, where she met her now, husband, and found faith.
Together, they regained custody of her children and then, her story came full circle.
“November of 2017, someone contacted us about a woman who was pregnant, and she was in addiction, and she needed a place to stay," LeDoux said.
She and her husband took the woman in and just a few weeks later, adopted her child.
“Our little boy, Titus, was born. We adopted a baby and that just goes to show that people like us can overcome and can do anything," LeDoux said.
That’s the message she now spreads to anyone who will listen; she’s a real life example that you’ve never gone too far to be redeemed.
“There is hope, you know? There is hope and we do recover," LeDoux said. "We recover and we have normal lives after.”
LeDoux’s book comes out on Mar. 10, and is available to pre-order now.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.