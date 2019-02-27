Cowboys Dominate in Win Against Alcorn State

1st| In the bottom of the inning, Nate Fisbeck hit a lead-off double and then would advance to third on a Shane Selman single through the left side of the infield. Next batter, Clayton Rasbeary would score Fisbeck on his RBI-single through the ride side of the infield. After advancing on the Rasbeary single, Selman would touch home plate on a Carson Maxwell groundout to the first baseman to take a 2-0 lead.