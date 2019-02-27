Cowboys Dominate in Win Against Alcorn State

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboy baseball team defeated Alcorn State 8-1 at Joe Miller Ballpark Tuesday night to end it’s three-game skid.
Hunter Reeves got his first win of the season, bouncing back tonight after his last outing.
With the decision, the Cowboys improve to 4-4 on the season, while the Braves move to 3-6.
Cowboys will be back on the field on Friday night to take on the Nicholls Colonels in the first game of the Mardi Gras Classic at 6 p.m. in Joe Miller Ballpark.
KEY INNINGS
1st| In the bottom of the inning, Nate Fisbeck hit a lead-off double and then would advance to third on a Shane Selman single through the left side of the infield. Next batter, Clayton Rasbeary would score Fisbeck on his RBI-single through the ride side of the infield. After advancing on the Rasbeary single, Selman would touch home plate on a Carson Maxwell groundout to the first baseman to take a 2-0 lead.
4th| In the fourth, Maxwell lead the inning off with a single, then after Cochran was hit-by-pitch and Jacob Stracner drew a walk the bases were loaded for Reid Bourque who then hit an RBI sacrifice fly to deep center field. Fisbeck advanced to third on Bourque’s sac-fly and then scored during Stracner’s pickle.
5th| Fisbeck would lead Cowboys half of the inning off with a single for his second hit of the night. After Fisbeck stole second, Payton Harden and Clayton Rasbeary were hit-by-pitch to load the bases for Maxwell. The senior third baseman would then score Fisbeck on an RBI sacrifice fly to deep center field to give the Cowboys a 5-0 lead.
6th| In the top half of the inning the Braves would score one run on two hits. In the bottom half, Bourque would draw a two out walk to bring up Fisbeck who would then hit a two-run homerun over the left-field wall to push the Cowboys lead to 7-1.
8th| In the eighth inning the Cowboys would bring the score to its final of 8-1. Selman would drive in his lone RBI of the ball game with a single.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
• Nate Fisbeck lead the Cowboys offensively going 3-for-4 with four runs, two RBI’s, and a home run.
• Shane Selman and Carson Maxwell combined for four hits, two runs, and three RBI’s.
Pitching:
• Junior right-handed pitcher Hunter Reeves got the start for the Cowboys, going 2.0 innings and only giving up one hit, no runs, and striking out five.
• Junior left-hander Jonathan Ellison would come in to start the bottom of the third inning and throw 2.0 innings, give up one hit, no runs and strikeout two batters.
• To start the fifth inning, Brett Payne would make his third appearance on the season. Pitching one full inning, giving up no hits, no runs, and fanning one batter.
• The last four innings would be split between Brody Strahan, Zach Rider, and Brad Kincaid. They would combine for only one run earned (Strahan), two hits, one walk, and six strikeouts.
ON DECK
The Cowboys will host Nicholls on Tuesday night at home in Joe Miller Ballpark along with Holy Cross over the weekend in the Mardi Gras Classic.
