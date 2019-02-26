Trail’s last-second shot sends St. Louis past U-High in DII semifinals, 87-86

ALEXANDRIA, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Lady Saints are headed to the Division II championship game following late-game heroics from freshman Myka Trail. The guard split defenders and made a layup following a pass from a slashing Torey Washington to retake the lead with .4 seconds remaining, as the Lady Saints downed University Lab 87-86 in overtime at the Rapides Coliseum.
The win sends St. Louis to its first title game since 2009.
“I talked to the kids about what got us here. Our saying for the year was ‘we dictate what we want to do,’" said St. Louis coach Tony Johnson. "At first, [U-High was] dictating what we were doing, but when we started playing our style of basketball— that’s when the game started to change.”
The Lady Cubs controlled the contest for most of the game and led St. Louis 61-48 heading into the final period.
The Lady Saints would double-up U-High in the fourth quarter and take their first lead since early in the fourth quarter. The Lady Saints would get a couple of clutch free throws from Trail to send the game into overtime, tied at 74.
Despite an impressive effort from U-High’s Kennedy Paul (36 points, 17 rebounds) scoring with just seconds remaining, SLC would answer with Trail’s last-second bucket to win.
Trail led the Lady Saints with 26 points and 12 rebounds. UL Lafayette signee Alexandria Goodly added 21 points and Anaiya Turner put up 22 points in the victory as well.
St. Louis will play No. 1 Lee Magnet in the Division II title game, Friday at 2:00 PM.
