‘Small fire’ in laundry room at L’auberge

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department put out a small fire in the laundry room at L’auberge Casino Resort Tuesday morning, officials said.
Assistant Chief Carroll Doty said a machine caught fire. He said it was his understanding that it was a commercial iron press.
He said the only damage was to the machine and that no one was injured. The sprinkler system activated, but the fire department brought in one hose to extinguish the fire.
He said the side of the casino on which the laundry room is located was evacuated.
