Person shot in leg on Eleanor Street Saturday

February 26, 2019 at 5:11 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 5:11 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A person was shot in the leg on Eleanor Street on Saturday, Feb. 23, according to authorities.

Corporal Larry Moss said police responded to the shooting around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 23. The person who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moss asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.

Sgt. Det. Brenda Desormeaux is the lead investigator.

