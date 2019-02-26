Person shot in leg on Eleanor Street Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A person was shot in the leg on Eleanor Street on Saturday, Feb. 23, according to authorities.
Corporal Larry Moss said police responded to the shooting around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 23. The person who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Moss asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.
Sgt. Det. Brenda Desormeaux is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.